Search

01 Sept 2022

Zelensky describes Ukraine war as ‘horror film’ at Venice Film Festival opening

Zelensky describes Ukraine war as ‘horror film’ at Venice Film Festival opening

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 5:25 AM

Volodymyr Zelensky appeared on the opening night of the Venice International Film Festival, delivering a message in which he described the war in Ukraine as a 189-day-long horror film.

The Ukrainian president once again urged the world of cinema not to be “silent”, or become “fatigued” with news about the ongoing conflict.

The 79th international film festival kicked off on Wednesday night and runs until September 10.

In his pre-recorded and subtitled speech Zelensky told viewers that the story of Ukraine was one “beyond the limits of humaneness and common sense”.

“It is a drama based on real-life events,” he said.

“A tragedy to the score… of explosions, shots and air raid alert wails.

“A horror, which is not 120 minutes but 189 days’ long. 189 days of war going on in Ukraine.”

He added that Russia wanted the world to become “fatigued” with the war.

“The design of theirs should never turn into reality.”

Addressing the attendees directly he continued: “Personalities of culture, film directors, producers and actors, playwrights, cameramen, composers, artistic directors, set designers, critics… your opinion is important.

“Your voice matters. Your word is strong.

“The least you can do, rather, should not do, is not to remain silent, not to be afraid, not to turn your back on… the war in Ukraine.”

Zelensky’s message included a list of names of children and teenagers killed so far in the war, which rolled silently on a black screen.

The Ukrainian president previously delivered a similar message at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival in May.

In Cannes his message was translated live into French and given a standing ovation.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media