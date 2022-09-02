Search

02 Sept 2022

Cate Blanchett dons eye-catching floral outfit for Venice Film Festival day two

Cate Blanchett took centre stage on the second day of the Venice International Film Festival, with an eye-catching floral outfit.

The Oscar-winning actress donned a sleek, black, strapless jumpsuit with an explosion of brightly coloured flowers sprouting from the top of the corseted velvet bodice.

Blanchett stars in Todd Field’s film Tar, which follows the life of fictional composer, musician, philanthropist and conductor, Lydia Tar.

Her striking outfit, featuring vibrant red-oranges, violets and whites, was captured as she stopped for autographs on the red carpet ahead of the film’s screening on Thursday – reportedly causing it to begin late.

She was joined by co star Nina Hoss, who also drew attention in a long, sparkling trench coat.

Tar is Field’s first film in over 15 years and was reportedly written with Blanchett in mind to play the lead.

Her character is also the first-ever woman to preside over an important German orchestra, and the film sees her at the peak of her career.

Hoss plays Tar’s partner Sharon, a violinist in the orchestra.

The film was reportedly given a six-minute standing ovation from the audience following the screening.

Elsewhere at the festival, British actress Jodie Turner-Smith donned another impressive outfit, following the debut of White Noise on Wednesday, in which she stars alongside Adam Driver.

The actress, who is known for films including Queen And Slim, wore a floor-length multicoloured dress, with a marbled pattern, which was splayed around her on the red carpet.

On the festival’s opening night, Turner-Smith wore a long black, translucent Gucci dress, with jewelled detailing and red lining – and completed the look with elbow-length green gloves.

