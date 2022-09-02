Search

03 Sept 2022

Timothee Chalamet dons red, backless jumpsuit for Venice Film Festival day three

03 Sept 2022 1:25 AM

Timothee Chalamet lived up to his reputation for bold fashion choices on the carpet at the Venice International Film Festival, donning a bright red, backless jumpsuit.

The Oscar-nominated actor turned heads in the Haider Ackerman-designed outfit, featuring a matching scarf, which he paired with dark glasses on the festival’s third day.

Chalamet stars alongside Taylor Russell and Sir Mark Rylance in cannibal-love story Bones and All, which debuted on Thursday.

The 26-year-old posed for photos alongside his co-star Russell, who opted for a green gown with a large bow on the front, which she paired with long, white gloves.

Earlier this year the actor attended the 94th Academy Awards wearing no shirt underneath an embroidered lace jacket and high-waisted pants from Louis Vuitton.

Hordes of fans greeted Chalamet, many holding pictures of his face, which appeared to be on the front of Elle magazine.

Bones and All is based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis, and follows young cannibals Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet) as they travel across America.

The film is directed by Luca Guadagnino, who directed Chalamet previously in the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name.

The earlier film earned Chalamet an Oscar nomination for best actor and also starred Armie Hammer.

Bones and All reportedly earned a lengthy standing ovation, following the conclusion of the screening

Chalamet’s bold choice of attire follows that of Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett the day before .

Like Chalamet, the actress donned a strapless jumpsuit, with an explosion of brightly coloured flowers sprouting from the top of the corseted velvet bodice.

Other famous faces to have appeared at the Venice Film Festival so far include Adam Driver, Don Cheadle, Julianne Moore, Hillary Clinton as well as British celebrities Jodie Turner-Smith and singer Pixie Lott.

