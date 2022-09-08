Search

08 Sept 2022

Harry Styles embroiled in complex love triangle in new trailer for My Policeman

Harry Styles embroiled in complex love triangle in new trailer for My Policeman

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 5:25 AM

Harry Styles is embroiled in a complex love triangle with Emma Corrin and David Dawson in the new trailer for his upcoming film My Policeman.

The pop superstar plays a 1950s police officer, with Corrin as his wife Marion, and Dawson  plays museum curator Patrick, who his character falls in love with, despite homosexuality being illegal at the time.

The trailer shows clips of Styles and Corrin’s happy marriage as he slowly begins a romance with Dawson, who is accused of “destroying” their relationship.

“This love is all-consuming,” Dawson is heard to say, over close-up intimate footage.

“I pity people who don’t know what it feels like. Come with me, Just you and I.”

Styles later tells him angrily: “You know nothing about being married so stop telling me what I’m supposed to think about it.”

Older versions of Styles, Corrin and Dawson are also played by Linus Roache, Taylor Gina McKee and Rupert Everett, respectively.

“He was always in your life, our lives,” McKee tells Roache, of her husband’s lover.

The film is set to premiere in select theatres on October 21 and on Prime Video on November 4.

Styles previously told Rolling Stone magazine that he did not view the film simply as a “gay story”, but a story about love and “wasted time”.

He said: “It’s obviously pretty unfathomable now to think, ‘Oh, you couldn’t be gay. That was illegal’.

“I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it.

“It’s not like ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay’. It’s about love and about wasted time to me.”

Styles currently also stars in Olivia Wilde’s highly anticipated psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, alongside Florence Pugh – which debuted at the Venice International Film Festival on Monday.

The film has been the subject of much recent media attention due to reports of behind-the-scenes tension and uncertainty over details surrounding Shia LeBeouf’s departure from the project.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media