Search

08 Sept 2022

Tom Hanks: Diversity in films is hallmark of our professional responsibility

Tom Hanks: Diversity in films is hallmark of our professional responsibility

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 6:25 AM

Tom Hanks says that diversity in modern films is the “hallmark of our social and professional responsibility” and that it is important for them to “reflect the times” in which they are made.

The Hollywood star said there was “no reason” why big roles should not be played by people of colour and that the filming process was done in an “improved way… because of who we are now”.

Hanks stars alongside Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans in Disney’s upcoming film Pinocchio, as the puppet-maker Geppetto, which is due for release on Disney+ on Thursday.

The film is a live-action remake of the 1940 classic animated film, which was based on the 1883 Italian children’s novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi.

Speaking at the world premiere of the event in Burbank, California, Hanks said that to make the film “cast-member-by-cast-member the same” would have been “boring”.

“I think it is important to reflect the times in which we are making the movie, with increased diversity which I think is the hallmark of our social and professional responsibility,” he told the PA news agency.

“There’s no reason for the Blue Fairy not to be played by an African-American actor… so throughout the course of making the movie we were constantly aware of how it was better in an improved way just because of who we are now.

“If we were gonna go back and make it shot-for-shot, cast-member-for-cast-member the same, I think that would be boring.

“It’s better to do it like this.”

Erivo, who plays the Blue Fairy in the film, said it was “thrilling” to see increased on-screen diversity and that industry was now “a wider space that we can all be part of”.

“I think it’s really important… I grew up not seeing myself in things like this, not seeing us in fantasies and playing fairies and what not,” she told PA.

“As I was coming in (to the premiere) there were brown girls dressed up as fairies and it’s wonderful, it’s thrilling to see that people are included now.

“Because it’s not excluding anyone now, it’s saying ‘this is a wider space that we can all be a part of’ which is lovely.”

The British actress and singer added that she had “loved the process” and being able to exercise her musical talent, singing the well-known song When You Wish Upon A Star.

“It’s a sweet spot role… I feel really lucky,” she said.

Pinocchio also stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the voice of the eponymous puppet, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as his insect sidekick Jiminy Cricket, Keegan-Michael Key and The Sopranos star Lorraine Bracco.

It is directed by Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis, with the screenplay written by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media