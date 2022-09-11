Search

11 Sept 2022

Harrison Ford becomes visibly emotional as he debuts new Indiana Jones trailer

Harrison Ford becomes visibly emotional as he debuts new Indiana Jones trailer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Sept 2022 4:25 AM

Harrison Ford became visibly emotional at Disney’s D23 Expo as he debuted a teaser trailer for the latest instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise.

The veteran actor was joined onstage by Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who appears alongside him in the film, at the convention in Anaheim, California.

The short trailer, which is yet to be released to the public, showed multiple action sequences, which included Ford riding a horse through New York City and onto the subway tracks.

The horseback chase is believed to have been filmed in Glasgow, Scotland, after a body double for Ford was seen riding through the streets last year during filming.

Other scenes in the trailer also appeared to show a younger, de-aged version of the world-famous fictional archaeologist.

“Thank you…for giving us the opportunity to make these films for you,” Ford told convention audiences, his voice wavering.

“I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic.

“Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure but they’re also about heart.

“We have a really human story to tell as well, a movie that will kick your ass.”

The as-yet untitled film, which will feature a score by legendary composer John Williams, will be released on June 30 2023.

It comes more than 40 years after Ford first played the role in Raiders Of The Lost Ark in 1981.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media