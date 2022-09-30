Search

30 Sept 2022

Timothee Chalamet drenched in blood in trailer for new cannibal film

Timothee Chalamet drenched in blood in trailer for new cannibal film

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 2:55 AM

Timothee Chalamet is drenched in blood in a violent new trailer for his upcoming cannibal love story Bones And All.

The film, based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis, also stars Taylor Russell and Sir Mark Rylance.

It follows young cannibals Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet) as they travel across America.

The trailer sees multiple intimate scenes between the couple, interspersed with shots of Chalamet attacking various victims with a blunt weapon.

“Do you think I’m a bad person?” Chalamet asks Russell, to which she replies: “All I think is that I love you”.

The trailer is set to the sinister tones of the Leonard Cohen track You Want It Darker.

An official poster for the film was also released by MGM Studios.

Bones And All premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival, ahead of its general release in November, and reportedly earned a lengthy standing ovation following the screening.

It also won director Luca Guadagnino the silver lion award for best director.

Guadagnino directed Chalamet previously in the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which earned the young star an Oscar nomination for best actor.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media