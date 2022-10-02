Search

02 Oct 2022

‘Heroic’ Zelensky compared Russia to Star Wars’ evil Empire, says Mark Hamill

‘Heroic’ Zelensky compared Russia to Star Wars’ evil Empire, says Mark Hamill

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Oct 2022 11:55 AM

Mark Hamill has said President Volodymyr Zelensky has been “absolutely heroic” during the Russian invasion while revealing that the Ukrainian leader compared Russia to the “evil Empire” in Star Wars.

The 71-year-old Star Wars actor is an ambassador to the United24 project, which donates drones to the Ukrainian army.

Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg on her Sunday morning politics show, Hamill paid tribute to Mr Zelensky, saying: “I was really fascinated with this man… because he’s been absolutely heroic.

“And the Ukrainian people have been inspirational. He’s an amazing man.”

He said that Mr Zelensky had referenced the Star Wars films when the pair met in September, adding: “He did reference the movies. And it’s not hard to understand why.

“Star Wars was always a fairytale for children and fairytales are morality tales of good versus evil, where good is clearly defined, evil is clearly defined.

“It’s not hard to extrapolate an evil Empire with Russia invading a sovereign nation. So it’s not surprising, and that’s probably what appealed to him about me.

“We didn’t dwell on it obviously – I mean, I was surprised he had the time in his schedule to even talk to me.”

Hamill added with a chuckle: “When we spoke for so long I thought, don’t you have to get back to work?”

The American actor revealed his involvement in the United24 project last month, saying he was “honoured” to be asked.

His role includes raising funds to support Ukrainian defenders, the Drone Army, a project set up by the Ukrainian government to procure unmanned drones to assist the war effort.

The drones will be used to monitor the 2,470km front line and provide an effective response to enemy attacks, the project’s website said.

When asked by Kuenssberg whether the platform would be used to supply lethal technology, Hamill answered: “Ukraine needs drones.

“They have some drones but not nearly as many as the Russians.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media