Search

07 Oct 2022

Dwayne Johnson rules out running for US President

Dwayne Johnson rules out running for US President

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Oct 2022 6:09 PM

Dwayne Johnson has said him running in the US presidential election is “off the table”.

The action star, known as The Rock, added he would rather spend his time “being a daddy” to his daughters.

Hollywood actors Arnold Schwarzenegger, who became governor of California, and Ronald Reagan, who became US President, both made the leap from acting into politics.

When 50-year-old Johnson was asked if he would run for president, he told CBS Sunday Morning: “It is off the table, yes. It’s off the table.

“I will say this as it requires the B-side to this, I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy.

“And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.

“Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years, my first daughter’s growing up in these critical (times), at this critical time in her life and that’s what the presidency will do.

“So, my number one priority is my daughters. Sure, CEO sounds great but the number one thing I want to be is (a) daddy. That’s it.”

Johnson has one daughter with bodybuilder and entrepreneur Dany Garcia in 2001, whom he later divorced.

His wife Lauren Hashian, daughter of Boston drummer Sib Hashian, gave birth to two more daughters in 2015 and 2018.

The star’s latest film is the DC blockbuster Black Adam, scheduled for a UK release of October 21.

He plays Teth Adam, the protagonist of the movie, which is considered to be both a spin-off and a prequel of the 2019 Shazam! movie, starring Zachary Levi.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media