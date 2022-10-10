Search

11 Oct 2022

Ethan Hawke jokes that he ‘plans on immortality’

Ethan Hawke jokes that he ‘plans on immortality’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Oct 2022 1:25 AM

Ethan Hawke has joked that he wants to find a way to live forever, saying: “I plan on immortality… that’s my goal.”

The 51-year-old American actor gained recognition in 1994 film Reality Bites before going on to star in the Before trilogy: Before Sunrise, Before Sunset and Before Midnight.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine about his new film Raymond And Ray, alongside his co-star Ewan McGregor, Hawke was asked about his wishes for after his death, to which he replied: “First off, I don’t want to leave this life. I plan on immortality… that’s my goal.

“Actual permanent life. My favourite Willie Nelson quote is, ‘I don’t go to funerals and I definitely won’t go to mine’.”

In their latest project, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and is set for release later this month, McGregor, 51, and Hawke play half-brothers Raymond and Ray, who are reunited at the funeral of their father, with whom both had a less-than-ideal relationship.

Given the film’s exploration of legacy, Hawke also jokingly explained how he wishes to be remembered if his plans for immortality do not work out.

“After I’m gone, the Toronto International Film Festival should be, I think, for about 10 years, dedicated to my work,” he said.

To which McGregor replied: “I’ll make sure of it. And likewise, you can do the same for me if it’s the other way around.”

Golden Globe award-winner McGregor gained international recognition for his portrayal of heroin addict Mark Renton in the 1996 film Trainspotting before going on to star as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

With Raymond And Ray set for release on Apple TV+, the pair also shared their views on streaming services, with McGregor saying: “I think that things will carry on as they have been.

“I think things will be on streaming, things will be in the cinema.

“I don’t feel like there’s a danger that cinema is going to disappear.”

The full interview with Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor is available in Radio Times, out now.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media