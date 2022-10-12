Search

13 Oct 2022

Jessie Buckley believes new film Women Talking is a ‘conversation starter’

Jessie Buckley believes new film Women Talking is a ‘conversation starter’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Oct 2022 11:55 PM

Irish actress Jessie Buckley hopes her upcoming film, about a group of women in a religious colony struggling with their faith after a series of sexual assaults, inspires debate.

The American drama titled Women Talking, which stars Buckley alongside Claire Foy, Ben Whishaw and Frances McDormand, was written and directed by Sarah Polley.

Based on the novel by Miriam Toews, the film will show the group of women debating whether to stay in their remote Mennonite community and forgive their attackers or leave.

Arriving at the film’s UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, 32-year-old Buckley told the PA news agency: “I don’t think it is gender specific, it’s not just for women, I hope it’s not just for women.

“I think this is a conversation starter and something that can be debated and thought about again in 10 years’ time.

“I definitely feel like in the few festivals that we’ve gone to that this is just the beginning and actually what this film is about is really what it is about after it finishes and that’s really exciting.”

Speaking about working with the cast, which also included Rooney Mara and Judith Ivey, Olivier award-winning actress Buckley added: “It was great, it was amazing.

“We were so lucky, there was not one bad egg and when you’re dealing with this kind of material we just had a laugh.

“We’d come back to the room and natter and drink wine and have fun.”

Foy, who starred as Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of The Crown, said working on the film was “magic” and in particular she praised writer turned director Polley.

She told PA: “I think I got sent it and it was in the height of lockdown and I met Sarah on zoom and she’s a really unique person in the sense that she’s incredibly generous and open and honest and willing to learn.

“I think a lot of directors are the complete opposite of that, tell you what they want, tell you what they need, try and force their opinion on you and she just wasn’t like that at all.

“Even the casting process that’s what she did, she was really thoughtful about who she put in her film, what she wanted the story to be, I just really trusted her and it translated to being on set.

“Everyone in that film the least important part of it was themselves and I think that is how Sarah feels about filming, she wants to get out of the way of it and I just knew that she was really special person to be around.”

Similarly Whishaw, who plays Q in the James Bond films, said he “adored” Polley and attributed her script to his involvement in the project.

“It was just incredibly moving and I felt like I’d never read anything like it before,” he told PA.

“It was challenging and beautiful and important, it was really very obvious from the minute I put it down that I wanted to do it.

“Although it is set in this quite closed religious community it’s speaking about being a woman, about freedom and about integrity, many things that we still are challenged by in the world today, all over the world.

“Given what the film is about and the kind of change that I feel the film is encouraging us to hope for, men have to be part of that discussion… it can’t be just for women and I don’t think it will be.”

Women Talking will be released in the UK on February 10.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media