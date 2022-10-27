Henry Cavill officially confirms his return as Superman for future DC projects

Henry Cavill has officially confirmed he will reprise his role as Superman for future projects, and promised fans their patience would be rewarded.

The British actor, who has appeared in multiple DC franchise films, said that his recent cameo in Black Adam was “just a very small taste of things to come”.

In a video post on Instagram, Cavill addressed fans directly, saying he had not wanted to spoil the news before fans had had a chance to see Black Adam, which stars Dwayne Johnson.

“Hey everyone. I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch black Adam,” he said.

“But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman, and the image you see on this post, and what you saw in black Adam, is just a very small taste of things to come.”

He continued: “There’s a lot to be thankful for, and I’ll get to that in time, but I want to thank you guys most of all.

“Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded.”

Cavill’s previous appearances as Superman have come in 2013’s Man Of Steel, Batman vs Superman in 2016, Justice League in 2017 and this year’s brief appearance in Black Adam.

Black Adam was released in UK theatres on October 21 and stars Johnson as the titular character.

Sharing Cavill’s video, Johnson wrote: We fought for years to bring you back. They always said no.

“We can’t intelligently & strategically build out our DC Universe without the greatest superhero of all time. Because for us, the fans will always come first.

“Welcome home, Superman. I’ll see you down the road.”