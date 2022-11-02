Search

03 Nov 2022

Jennifer Lawrence reveals Adele warned her against starring in Passengers

02 Nov 2022 10:25 PM

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed fellow A-lister Adele warned her not to star in the sci-fi film Passengers.

The 32-year-old actress played Aurora Lane opposite Chris Pratt in the 2016 film, by The Imitation Game director Morten Tyldum.

Speaking to The New York Times, Lawrence said she realised she had made the wrong choice with the film, which was relatively poorly received, and misled the fanbase she had built from starring in The Hunger Games franchise.

She said: “I was like, ‘Oh no, you guys are here because I’m here, and I’m here because you’re here. Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?’”

The actress, whose fame skyrocketed after she starred as Katniss Everdeen in the dystopian adventure films, added: “Adele told me not to do it!

“She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to her.”

The two women are reportedly good friends, with Adele, 34, previously telling Rolling Stone magazine that Lawrence, among a small number of other celebrity friends, “humanised” her after she moved into a house near Lawrence’s in Beverly Hills.

Passengers sees Lawrence and Pratt, 43, as two passengers on an interstellar spacecraft carrying thousands of people to a colony 60 light years from Earth.

The pair form the central storyline when they are awoken from their induced hibernation 90 years too early.

Lawrence has previously cited passengers as being an ill-judged career move and in 2019 she took a step back from the limelight and a break from acting.

Earlier this month the star said she felt she became a “commodity” after the success of The Hunger Games and her Oscar win.

Speaking at the BFI London Film Festival, Lawrence described her best actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook in 2012 as “extremely overwhelming”, adding: “I think eventually I lost a sense of control… between Hunger Games and winning the Oscar I think that I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision because I had no idea what a huge movie star does next.

“I reflect now and I think of those following years, a loss of control and a reaction to trying to get that back.

“I’m so happy that stopped… I made some big changes and finally got the voice in my head back and now it feels personal to me again for the first time in a long time.”

Lawrence returned to screens last year in Adam McKay’s Netflix film Don’t Look Up, as part of an all-star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet.

Lawrence will next be seen in the Lila Neugebauer directed Causeway, in which she plays a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans.

The film is set for release on Apple TV+ on November 4.

