Search

03 Nov 2022

Selena Gomez says rewatching parts of her life in documentary ‘broke my heart’

Selena Gomez says rewatching parts of her life in documentary ‘broke my heart’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 5:55 AM

Selena Gomez says rewatching parts of her new documentary about her life and career “broke my heart” but that they were “important to share”.

The singer and actress said she wished she “could have hugged that version of myself” and hoped the film opened up conversations about mental health and loneliness.

It comes ahead of the release of the “uniquely raw and intimate” Apple TV+ documentary, titled My Mind And Me which charts her six-year rise to fame.

Speaking at the premiere of the film, she told US publication Variety: “Being able to see that version of myself and watching that back broke my heart, to know that I was ever that girl.

“I just wish I could have hugged that version of myself but I feel like it was important to share it because I did want people to start talking about this.

“Hopefully, after the pandemic if people are feeling these lonely feelings and not understanding, I just hope it opens people up.”

She added that she did not think the documentary would open her up to “more scrutiny”, having started her career as a child star on the Disney Channel.

“I think by me being more transparent and honest about what I walked through, there’s nothing that they can say that will honestly affect me,” she told Variety.

“I am who I am and everyone is about to see it.”

Releasing trailers for the documentary previously, Gomez said she and her mind “don’t get along sometimes”. She wrote on social media: “My Mind And Me. We don’t get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe… But I wouldn’t change my life.”

Aside from her acting, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music.

She said she would “hopefully” release new music next year, following her last solo album Rare in 2020.

My Mind And Me is scheduled for release on November 4.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media