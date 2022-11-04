Search

Emma Corrin recalls ‘exhilarating’ nude Lady Chatterley’s Lover scenes in Wales

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Nov 2022 12:07 PM

Emma Corrin has spoken about the “amazing” feeling of filming scenes for Lady Chatterley’s Lover “completely naked in the Welsh countryside”.

The 26-year-old Crown star, who won a Golden Globe for their performance as Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Netflix drama, plays the lead role in the re-telling of the story, based on D H Lawrence’s classic novel.

The latest version of the much-adapted tale is written by Oscar nominee David Magee and directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre.

Appearing on the Graham Norton Show, Corrin, who uses they/them pronouns, was asked why they wanted the role.

They said: “When I got the script Laure our director was already attached and she is incredible, and there was a crazy scene where they both dance naked in the rain.

“For some reason I was like, ‘Yes, sign me up’.”

Talking more about that scene, Corrin added: “I think certainly that it was the most exhilarating thing I have ever done in my life.

“In film making it is pretend so it’s rare that you are actually in a situation where you are literally thinking and feeling exactly as your character would be.

“Being completely naked in the Welsh countryside meant you didn’t have to fake anything, you were just feeling it and it was quite amazing.”

Asked if their family has seen the film, Corrin said: “They all sat through it and all coped – weirdly I felt more sorry for my flat mates having to sit next to my family while they watched it.

“But they are all still talking to me.”

The story follows the life of Lady Chatterley, a woman born into wealth and privilege, who eventually falls out of love with the man she married.

She embarks in an affair with their estate’s working-class gamekeeper and breaks all the conventions of the 1920s to try to be with the man she loves, despite their different social classes.

D H Lawrence first published the novel privately in 1928 but due to its explicit descriptions of sex, an uncensored version was not widely printed in the UK until 1960.

Corrin also stars in My Policeman alongside Harry Styles and has been rehearsing for an upcoming West End production of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday at 10.40pm.

