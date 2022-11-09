Search

09 Nov 2022

Billie Eilish and Leonardo DiCaprio among celebrities urging US fans to vote

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 4:55 AM

Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio were among the famous faces urging fans to vote in the midterm elections.

US celebrities shared posts and pictures on the subject in a bid to encourage higher voter turnout.

Voting in the midterms closed on Tuesday November 8.

In a series of videos on her Instagram story, pop megastar Eilish reminded fans that “nothing changes without our votes”.

“Voting is a really important way to protect our rights or freedoms and our future… nothing changes without our votes,” she said.

The singer, 20, also reminded fans that if they had begun queueing before polls closed then they could still vote, and urged them to stay in line.

In a previous video she made fans “promise to make a plan to vote” saying that what was at stake in the election “scares me”.

Posting a picture of her “I Voted” sticker and a coffee cup, Sex And The City star Sarah Jessica Parker wrote: “Don’t forget to mail in those ballots!

“Early voting open now with very generous hours and always the nicest people working and helping.”

Reality star Kim Kardashian shared several links to poll opening times on her social media, also with reminders for people to stay in line at the stations.

Hollywood heavyweight DiCaprio posted a selection of video interviews with voters explaining specific community issues and their reasons for voting.

“Voting is one of the most important civic duties we have, ensuring that issues that impact us the most are top of mind for the politicians that represent us,” he wrote.

“The impact voting has on us is tremendous, shaping the way our communities work in ways that are often overlooked.”

Other famous faces posting online included singers Idina Menzel, Katy Perry , Lizzo and Selena Gomez, who wrote: “Your voice matters!” on her Instagram story.

Frozen star Menzel posted a picture with a voting sticker on her forehead beside husband Aaron Lohr.

“Voting together is so romantic!” she wrote.

Perry added: “I am voting for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess atm.”

Ahead of the polls closing actors Mark Ruffalo, Halle Berry and Viola Davis also urged fans to submit their ballots.

“Democracy warriors! Today’s the day,” wrote Marvel star Ruffalo, in the caption of a Twitter video.

“Make sure your voice is heard & head to the polls to cast your vote. Remember you have the power, and we need you.”

“Hey everybody… if you haven’t voted already, make your voice HEARD tomorrow!” Berry said, while Davis branded herself a “proud voter”.

News

