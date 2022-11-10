Search

10 Nov 2022

Luke Evans: I wouldn’t have a career if I wasn’t allowed to play straight roles

10 Nov 2022 6:25 PM

Luke Evans said he has always been happy with who he is – but believes he would not have had a successful career if he had not been allowed to play heterosexual roles.

The Welsh singer and actor, 43, has had a notable career, from playing villain Gaston LeGume in Disney’s Beauty And The Beast opposite Emma Watson to starring in ITV drama The Pembrokeshire Murders.

Evans, who was the voice of The Coachman in the live-action version of Disney’s Pinocchio and appeared in The Girl On The Train and High-Rise, is set to star in Netflix’s Scrooge: A Christmas Carol this Christmas.

He told Red magazine: “I was a little taken aback that they asked me. I’m only 43 and they offered me this wizened old Scrooge character.

“But this is a very different kind of Scrooge. It’s a musical and the music is stunning. It’s a long process to make an animation. I was working on it over two years ago but it’s very rewarding.”

Evans also spoke about his experience of being gay in the industry.

“I’ve always been happy with who I am and I don’t think it’s had any impact on who I am as a professional actor. I play every role with commitment, integrity and honesty,” he said.

“There’s room for everybody and I’ve always believed that. I wouldn’t have had a career if it was the other way around and I wasn’t allowed to play straight roles.

“I do think that gay people have lost jobs many times in the past because of their sexuality but luckily I haven’t had that experience.”

Evans, who recently released his new album A Song For You, also recalled when he first got to know Welsh singer-songwriter Charlotte Church.

He said: “I used to save my money and spend £15 a week to go to my singing lessons… Little did I know that the girl who used to leave just as I was entering was a young Charlotte Church.

“We’ve seen each other grow up and been through a lot together but we’ve never recorded a track together. It was lovely to be able to do that.”

