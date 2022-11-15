Search

15 Nov 2022

Will Ferrell says he worried Christmas classic Elf ‘might be my last movie’

Will Ferrell says he worried Christmas classic Elf ‘might be my last movie’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 2:53 AM

Will Ferrell says he feared that his classic Christmas film Elf would be “my last movie” while filming it almost 20 years ago.

The US actor and comedian said the film had “stood the test of time” because it was “beautifully uncynical”.

Elf was released in 2003 to widespread critical acclaim, and is considered to be one of the top Christmas films of all time.

Ferrell appeared on BBC’s The One Show alongside fellow actor Octavia Spencer to discuss their new festive film Spirited, which they star in with Ryan Reynolds.

Asked why Elf continued to be so popular 19 years after its release, Ferrell said: “I think because it’s beautifully uncynical.

“It’s a character that’s excited by everything that’s mundane to us in our normal lives, it’s a fish-out-of-water story.

“It’s just very sweet and hopeful, and turns out it was funny.”

Speaking about filming the movie, he said: “At the time it was as I was running around New York City in my yellow tights I was thinking ‘this could be my last movie’.

“Little did we know we were making a movie that would stand the test of time.”

Spirited is a retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic story A Christmas Carol, told through the eyes of the ghosts.

Ferrell and Reynolds previously appeared in a humorous advert for the film in which they provided the disclaimer that it was “not Elf or Deadpool”.

As well as Ferrell, Spencer and Reynolds, it also stars Mr Robot’s Sunita Mani, and is available for streaming on Apple TV+ from November 18.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media