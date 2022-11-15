Search

15 Nov 2022

Oscars 2023 host Jimmy Kimmel says Will Smith slap has ‘got to come up’ in show

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 7:55 AM

Jimmy Kimmel says Will Smith’s now-infamous Oscars slap has “got to come up in some way” during next year’s ceremony.

The US talk show host, who was recently announced as next year’s show host, said he did not want to “make light” of the incident.

Smith stormed the stage during the 94th Academy Awards in March and attacked Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

He was later banned from Academy events for 10 years over the incident.

Speaking to US outlet Extra about his hosting duties next year, Kimmel said: “It’s got to come up in some way.

“You know, I don’t want to really make light of it necessarily, because it wasn’t (funny) to comedians.

“You know, comedians are mad about it…it’s one of those things that for a group of people that find everything funny, it’s, like, not funny, you know?”

Kimmel has hosted the Oscars twice previously, both in 2017 and 2018.

The comedian experienced Oscars controversy first-hand during his first stint as presenter, after La La Land was mistakenly declared the winner of best picture – which ultimately went to Moonlight.

“But of course…when they read the wrong winner one year when I hosted the Oscars, we had to make mention of that the next year,” Kimmel told Extra.

Kimmel is set to host the Oscars for the third time, with the 95th annual event scheduled to take place on Sunday March 12 2023.

