21 Jan 2022

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency because of delivery delays and Covid

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Adele has postponed the start of her Las Vegas residency because the show is not ready, having been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays and coronavirus.

The award-winning singer said she and her production team had tried “absolutely everything” to pull the show together in time but that it had been “impossible”.

In an emotional post on social media announcing the last-minute decision, she apologised to fans and promised that dates would be rescheduled.

“I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” she said.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.

“Half my team are down with Covid, they still are, and it’s impossible to finish the show.

“I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

The Easy On Me singer said team members had been awake for “over 30 hours” trying to figure out how to put on the show but they had now “run out of time”.

“I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone who has travelled again. I’m really sorry.

She added: “We’re on it right now we’re going to reschedule all the dates and I’m going to finish my show and I’m going to get it to where it needs to be.

“It’s been impossible, we’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.”

Her residency was due to begin at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel on January 21.

