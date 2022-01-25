Search

25 Jan 2022

Cardi B wins almost £1 million in damages following defamation lawsuit

Cardi B wins almost £1 million in damages following defamation lawsuit

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 2:55 AM

Rapper Cardi B has been awarded almost £1 million in damages after being subjected to a “malicious campaign” of defamation by a US YouTuber.

The WAP singer became the target of Latasha Kebe, known online as Tasha K, who published a series of “slanderous and defamatory statements” about her.

On Monday a jury in the state of Georgia found Kebe was liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and for causing the singer emotional distress.

Kebe was ordered to pay a total of £927,437.50 to Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, documents obtained by the PA news agency show.

During the trial the singer’s lawyers said Kebe had waged “a malicious campaign to damage and destroy (Cardi B’s) reputation among her fans and the consuming public”.

Kebe is the host of the YouTube channel UnWineWithTashaK a “celebrity gossip site” which has 1 million subscribers.

Lawyers for Cardi B said the platform was used for Kebe to “publish and spread malicious rumours, slanderous assertions, and false information about celebrities … for her personal financial gain”.

They said she had started making “degrading and harassing statements” in early 2018 but continued to do so, at one point asserting the singer “prostituted for a living”.

The comments and videos had caused Cardi B “embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional distress” her lawyers said.

The singer is well known for other hits including Thru Your Phone, I Like It and Bodak Yellow which appear on her 2018 album Invasion Of Privacy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media