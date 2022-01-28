Search

28 Jan 2022

Winner of the Brits producer of the year award revealed

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 1:25 AM

Musician Inflo has been named as an early winner ahead of the Brit Awards, saying that as “the first black music producer to ever win a Brit for best producer I feel honoured to be a part of change”.

The record producer and songwriter has produced and co-written for some of the biggest names in British music including Adele, Little Simz and Michael Kiwanuka.

Inflo, whose real name is Dean Josiah Cover, is also behind the alternative band Sault and their four critically acclaimed albums.

Inflo said: “As the first black music producer to ever win a Brit for best producer, I feel honoured to be a part of change.

“All the black producers before me, I’m in awe and have studied you. I am you.

“Thank you for both paving the way and for your integral contribution to British music.”

The producer rose to prominence in 2014 when he produced and co-wrote The Kooks album Listen.

He later co-produced and co-wrote Kiwanuka’s second album Love And Hate in 2016, and the single Black Man In A White World from the record went on to win the Ivor Novello Award for best song.

Inflo returned to produce and co-write on Kiwanuka’s self-titled third album in 2019, which received the coveted Mercury Prize in 2020.

Kiwanuka said: “As a producer, Inflo is a breath of fresh air to an artist trying to find their own voice.

“He helps you find what it is you want to say, and always puts his stamp on the work which always elevates the music.”

Inflo also produced the Ivor Novello Award-winning album Grey Area by Little Simz in 2019, as well as her 2021 follow up Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

He helped produce Adele’s record-breaking comeback record 30, which has been nominated for album of the year at the 2022 Brit Awards alongside Little Simz’s record.

Little Simz added: “Flo is a true creative in every sense of the word. Music is in his DNA. He really loves, lives and breathes this. There is no one more deserving of this award.”

Inflo will be presented with his award during the red carpet show on February 8, at The O2 arena in London and broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub.

The red carpet show will be hosted by radio DJ Clara Amfo and broadcaster Maya Jama who will welcome the award nominees to the event.

The Brit Awards 2022 ceremony, hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, will take place on February 8 at The O2 arena in London and will be broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub.

