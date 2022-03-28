Search

30 Mar 2022

Sir Paul McCartney reveals he is yet to plan his Glastonbury performance

29 Mar 2022 1:25 AM

Sir Paul McCartney has revealed he does not yet know what his headline performance at Glastonbury Festival will entail.

The festival, which has been cancelled for the last two years during the coronavirus pandemic, will make its return in June with Sir Paul, 79, as its Saturday night headliner – his second time topping the Pyramid stage after a performance in 2004.

Speaking ahead of the festival, Sir Paul teased fans, saying: “Yeah, to tell you the truth we don’t know exactly what we’re going to do yet, but we are definitely planning on having a few tricks up our sleeve…”

The former Beatle will take to the stage one week after turning 80.

Sir Paul also recalled a memory of performing at Worthy Farm in 2004 when he likened his view of the crowds to a “medieval battle scene”, thanks to the reported 120,000 people who flocked to the Pyramid Stage to see him perform.

“My best memory was that moment we walked out on stage, when we performed there in 2004.

“The sheer size of the crowd, and the banners and the flags that they all hold up which reminded me of the battle of Agincourt,” he said.

He added: “The crowds at Glastonbury have always reminded me of a medieval battle scene – it looks very heraldic, and to see this iconic scene and particular Glastonbury ‘look’ was very exciting.”

Sir Paul also revealed that his festival survival kit would not look too different from that packed by most other festival-goers.

He said: “If I was camping – I would have to have a toothbrush and toothpaste, and we’d have to have a lighter for the fire, a guitar for singing around the campfire, a decent supply of food and water, and finally wellies.”

The 2022 Glastonbury line-up also includes Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross.

Glastonbury Festival will take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 22-26.

