Search

31 Mar 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers to launch new radio channel Whole Lotta Red Hot

Red Hot Chili Peppers to launch new radio channel Whole Lotta Red Hot

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 6:55 AM

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the launch of a new radio channel Whole Lotta Red Hot.

The California-based rock band will kick off the show, which promises a deep dive into the “vast, funky world of the Red Hot Chili Peppers” on SiriusXM on April 1.

It comes on the same day as the release of their new album Unlimited Love.

The band is due to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles a day before on May 31.

On Tuesday they also teased the premiere of their new song, These Are The Ways which will also be released, on May 31 at 5am UK time.

Previously released songs include Poster Child, Not The One and Black Summer.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers consists of vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith.

The band will perform in Glasgow, Manchester and London next year as part of a 32-date stadium tour, which will also see the return of John Frusciante on guitar.

Performances will also take place in the US, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Hungary, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France and Canada.

Rapper ASAP Rocky and singer Thundercat will support the band in Manchester, while Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat will support in London and Glasgow.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media