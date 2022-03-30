Red Hot Chili Peppers to launch new radio channel Whole Lotta Red Hot

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the launch of a new radio channel Whole Lotta Red Hot.

The California-based rock band will kick off the show, which promises a deep dive into the “vast, funky world of the Red Hot Chili Peppers” on SiriusXM on April 1.

It comes on the same day as the release of their new album Unlimited Love.

Whole Lotta Red Hot channel launching April 1 on @siriusXM! https://t.co/HS5uv680sU pic.twitter.com/YaYcUSAop8 — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) March 29, 2022

The band is due to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles a day before on May 31.

On Tuesday they also teased the premiere of their new song, These Are The Ways which will also be released, on May 31 at 5am UK time.

Previously released songs include Poster Child, Not The One and Black Summer.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers consists of vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith.

The band will perform in Glasgow, Manchester and London next year as part of a 32-date stadium tour, which will also see the return of John Frusciante on guitar.

Performances will also take place in the US, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Hungary, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France and Canada.

Rapper ASAP Rocky and singer Thundercat will support the band in Manchester, while Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat will support in London and Glasgow.