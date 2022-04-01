Search

01 Apr 2022

Foo Fighters cancel Grammys performance following Taylor Hawkins death

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 4:55 AM

The Foo Fighters will no longer perform at the 2022 Grammy awards following the death of Taylor Hawkins, the Recording Academy has said.

A tribute to the drummer will take place at the 64th annual awards ceremony on Sunday, according to an official statement.

Fifty-year-old Hawkins was on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced at the weekend, after he had taken ill at his hotel in northern Bogota.

The band subsequently announced they were cancelling all of their upcoming tour dates “in light of the staggering loss”.

A note on the Recording Academy website read: “Foo Fighters will no longer perform at the 2022 GRAMMYs, although a tribute to Taylor Hawkins will take place.”

