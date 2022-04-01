Search

02 Apr 2022

Michael Buble fends off Machine Gun Kelly to deliver chart success

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Michael Buble has claimed his fifth number one album with Higher.

The Canadian crooner, 46, fought off close competition from pop-rocker Machine Gun Kelly, who ends the week in second place.

His 13-track album opens with single I’ll Never Not Love You and features a collaboration with US musician Willie Nelson.

Buble previously topped the charts with Crazy Love (2009), Christmas (2011), To Be Loved (2013) and Love (2018).

Texas rapper turned rocker Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, was only 210 chart sales behind with his sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout, according to the Official Charts Company.

Placebo claimed number three with their eighth studio record, Never Let Me Go, while Ed Sheeran was at number four with Equals.

Following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters’ 2009 Greatest Hits collection re-enters the charts at number five.

The five-time Platinum album has more than 1.5 million UK chart sales to date.

On the singles chart, Dave’s Starlight sets a new record as it secures its fourth consecutive week at number one.

It is now the longest-running number one solo UK rap single.

News

