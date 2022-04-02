Search

Miley Cyrus says catching Covid-19 on world tour was ‘definitely worth it’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 4:55 AM

Miley Cyrus has revealed she has tested positive for Covid-19 after a string of international tour dates, but says it was “definitely worth it”.

The singer admitted that meeting “hundreds of fans a day” had made the chances of catching the virus “pretty high” as she shared the news on Twitter.

Cyrus has recently performed at venues across South America, including Chile, Argentina Brazil ahead of the launch of her new album, ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE, which dropped on Friday.

“Traveling (sic) around the world, playin (sic) for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high,” she wrote online.

“I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it… I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me!”

She said the positive test meant she could no longer attend a charity event for the organisation Janie’s Fund, and apologised to its founder Steven Tyler.

Covid-19 was not the only danger Cyrus faced on tour, previously revealing her plane had been struck by lightning on the way to the Asuncionico festival in Paraguay.

The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing and the festival was later cancelled due to extreme weather conditions.

She was also due to feature on the bill at the Estereo Picnic festival, alongside the Foo Fighters.

Following the death of Taylor Hawkins, she dedicated her show to the drummer and shared memories of him on social media.

