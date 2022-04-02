Search

02 Apr 2022

Grammys to feature segment about the war in Ukraine

Grammys to feature segment about the war in Ukraine

02 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

The Grammys will feature a special segment raising awareness of the war in Ukraine.

The Recording Academy, which holds the annual awards ceremony, has partnered with the Global Citizen organisation for the broadcast.

The body did not say what form the segment would take but confirmed it would offer viewers a chance to “take action and contribute” to the global Stand Up For Ukraine campaign.

The online effort, prompted by a recent appeal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, includes a global social media rally on April 8 and a pledging event on April 9.

Harvey Mason Jr, chief executive of the academy, said: “We are heartbroken by the situation in Ukraine, yet still moved by the resilient spirit on display there every day.

“We hope the segment inspires our worldwide audience to get involved to support these critical humanitarian efforts.”

Global Citizen chief executive Hugh Evans added: “History has shown us that conflict and poverty are closely interconnected, resulting in the weakening of the rule of law, a collapse in economic development and often catastrophic humanitarian situations.

“There is no doubt that the conflict in Ukraine has led to a humanitarian crisis – members of Global Citizen saw this ourselves at the Ukrainian-Polish border.

“Millions have fled their homes, with millions more likely on their way. Global Citizen has a history of responding rapidly to humanitarian crises, and this is no different.

“We’re calling for an immediate end to this crisis and the provision of immediate financing to support refugee relief efforts, not just in Ukraine but around the world.”

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by The Daily Show presenter Trevor Noah at the 17,000-seat MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday night and feature an array of live performances and surprise guests.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on January 31 in Los Angeles but was postponed as the Omicron variant spread in the US.

Multi-genre performer Jon Batiste has the most nominations with 11 but faces competition from the likes of Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

