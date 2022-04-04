Finneas teases Grammys performance with sister Billie Eilish on red carpet

Finneas O’Connell has praised his sister Billie Eilish as “unshakeable” ahead of their performance at the Grammys.

The pair feature among a star-studded line-up of live performers due to take to the stage at the 17,000-seat MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the show, O’Connell expressed his excitement at the event moving to Las Vegas from its usual location of Los Angeles due to the pandemic.

He joked: “It’s sweatier. I mean, Las Vegas instead of LA. It’s a little sweatier which I kind of like.

“We will see how I feel at the end of the night, though, when I am shiny and have my hair falling in my face.

“But there are so many performances happening tonight. We rehearsed this morning. I am so excited to see all these other nominees putting on performances, that is always the thing I tune into the Grammys for, the performances.”

Asked whether he was feeling nervous ahead of their performance, O’Connell added: “If it was a solo performance I would be shaking but I’m just playing guitar for my sister and I am really used to that at this point. I am just excited.

“She would have every right to be but I bet she isn’t either. Nothing shakes her. She is unshakeable. It’s crazy.”

It comes after the siblings won the Oscar for best original song last Sunday at the 94th Academy Awards for their Bond theme No Time To Die.

Lil Nas X, who is nominated for record of the year for Montero (Call Me By Your Name), spoke about the impact the song, about his queer sexuality, has had on his life.

On the red carpet, he said: “The song was super important. It was definitely really scary putting it out. But we made it through. We are here right now. I am thankful for the journey that it brought me on.”

The rapper walked the carpet wearing an embroidered and gem-encrusted armour from French fashion house Balmain.

He said: “It’s something we have been working on. It’s beautiful, isn’t it? It took some weeks and some alterations but we are here.”

Hollywood star Jared Leto said he was celebrating the box office success of his Marvel Comics film Morbius.

The actor and frontman of rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars said on the red carpet: “I feel pretty good. We are celebrating this weekend because Morbius came out and it is the number one movie in the world. Pretty fun, a pretty nice surprise. We are celebrating here on the (Las Vegas) strip, as you should. Who knows what is going to happen.”

Leto, who is presenting the award for best pop vocal album, added: “It feels great. I have been a couple of times before and it is always special – celebrating music and musicians.

“The other half of my life has been spent on stages around the world with Thirty Seconds To Mars and it is a beautiful thing to celebrate other artists and be a fan. I am happy to be here.”

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Joni Mitchell were among the early winners announced during a pre-show event.

The Roots drummer Questlove claimed the gong for best music film for his documentary Summer Of Soul, which also won the prize for best documentary feature at the Oscars last week.

That award was presented to the team behind the film, about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, by comedian Chris Rock, moments after he was slapped by Will Smith for a joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Folk veteran Mitchell claimed the Grammy for best historical album for the record Joni Mitchell Archives, Volume 1: The Early Years, a five-disc box set.

Comedian Louis CK, whose appearance on the nominations list prompted criticism, won best comedy album for his record Sincerely Louis.

He previously admitted allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by five women were true.

Multi-genre performer Batiste has the most nominations with 11 but faces competition from the likes of Justin Bieber, Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.