Olivia Rodrigo claims her second major Grammy of the night

Olivia Rodrigo has claimed her second major award of the night at the Grammys, taking home best pop vocal album for her debut Sour.

The 19-year-old thanked her mother for supporting her dreams “no matter how crazy”.

Taking to the stage, she said: “I want to dedicate this to my parents. When I was nine years old I told my mum I wanted to be a gymnast even though I could barely do a cartwheel. She thought I was joking but I was super defensive.

“So the next week when I told her I was going to win a Grammy, she was very supportive even though she probably thought I was a little kid with a pipe dream.”

The Las Vegas ceremony has so far seen R&B duo Silk Sonic, rising star Rodrigo and American country artist Chris Stapleton pick up major gongs.

Figures from across the music world have gathered at the 17,000-seat MGM Grand Garden Arena for the annual ceremony, this year hosted by The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah.

Opening the ceremony, the comedian quipped about Rodrigo having to show her “drivers license” to get in and celebrities doing Moderna and Pfizer “shots” during last year’s event.

Referencing Will Smith and his controversial slap at the Oscars, he then added: “It is going to be such a beautiful evening. Don’t even think of it as an award show, this is a concert where we’re giving out awards.

“We’re going to be listening to some music, we’re going dancing, we’re going to be singing, we’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths.”

At the Oscars, Smith shouted at Chris Rock to get his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s name “out of your f****** mouth,” after the comedian made a joke about her hair loss.

Silk Sonic, the duo featuring Bruno Mars and singer Anderson Paak, collected the first major award in the form of song of the year.

The award was presented by Roots drummer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, who earlier won his own gong for best music film for his documentary Summer Of Soul.

The documentary also won the prize for best documentary feature at the Oscars last week.

Referencing Smith slapping Rock, which occurred just before he won that award, Questlove said: “I will present this award and I trust you will stay 500 feet away from me,” before adding: “Just playing!”

The Grammy for best new artist then went to Rodrigo.

The 19-year-old held back tears as she thanked her record label, parents and collaborators. She described winning the gong as a “dream come true”.

Stapleton claimed the gong for best country album and delivered a speech focusing on the sacrifices artists make for their careers, adding: “I know that it hurts sometimes.”

Billie Eilish took to the stage for a performance of her song Happier Than Ever wearing a t-shirt featuring a picture of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Fifty-year-old Hawkins was on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced last month, after he had taken ill at his hotel in northern Bogota.

Eilish sung from inside an upside-down living room filled with ankle-height water, while her brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell played a squealing guitar solo.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made a special appearance via videolink as he urged musicians to “tell our story”.

“The war. What’s more opposite to music. The silence of ruined cities and killed people,” he said in an emotional message.

“Our loved ones don’t know if we will be together again. The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence.

“Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded. In hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them but the music will break through anyway.”

There were also energetic performances from Lil Nas X and K-pop superstars BTS.

Folk veteran Joni Mitchell made a rare public appearance on stage alongside Bonnie Raitt, who helped her when she struggled with her lines while introducing Brandi Carlile.