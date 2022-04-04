Louis CK wins best comedy album at the Grammys after past sexual misconduct

Comedian Louis CK won best comedy album at the Grammys after having previously admitted to allegations of sexual misconduct.

The comedian, who won the accolade for his record Sincerely Louis, was accused of masturbating in front of several women in 2017.

He later admitted that the allegations were true.

The comedian’s attempt to revive his career following his admissions have been criticised by members of the comedy industry.

In August 2018 CK made a surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York on Sunday night, a venue he performed at regularly before the accusation from five women surfaced.

He shared a lengthy statement in response to the claims, in which he said he felt “remorseful” and that there was “nothing about this that I forgive myself for”.

In the wake of the scandal he lost his production deal with FX, which was home to his comedy series, Louie.

The Grammy winner was accused of masturbating in front of a number of comedians and actresses in an article in The New York Times.