Search

04 Apr 2022

Louis CK wins best comedy album at the Grammys after past sexual misconduct

Louis CK wins best comedy album at the Grammys after past sexual misconduct

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 6:55 AM

Comedian Louis CK won best comedy album at the Grammys after having previously admitted to allegations of sexual misconduct.

The comedian, who won the accolade for his record Sincerely Louis, was accused of masturbating in front of several women in 2017.

He later admitted that the allegations were true.

The comedian’s attempt to revive his career following his admissions have been criticised by members of the comedy industry.

In August 2018 CK made a surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York on Sunday night, a venue he performed at regularly before the accusation from five women surfaced.

He shared a lengthy statement in response to the claims, in which he said he felt “remorseful” and that there was “nothing about this that I forgive myself for”.

In the wake of the scandal he lost his production deal with FX, which was home to his comedy series, Louie.

The Grammy winner was accused of masturbating in front of a number of comedians and actresses in an article in The New York Times.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media