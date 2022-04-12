Search

12 Apr 2022

Joss Stone announces she is pregnant after suffering miscarriage

Joss Stone announces she is pregnant after suffering miscarriage

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

Joss Stone has announced she is pregnant after suffering a miscarriage last year.

The Devon-raised soul singer, 35, shared an emotional eight-minute video on social media revealing she is expecting again.

Stone became tearful as she explained how she had lost a baby in October 2021 but added: “There are rainbows after storms.”

Stone already shares a 14-month-old daughter Violet with her boyfriend Cody DaLuz.

Recorded while sitting in her car, the Instagram video sees the chart-topping singer address the impact of both pregnancies.

She said: “I have a bit of an announcement to make which is kind of mixed. It’s beautiful and not at the same time. In one sense it’s completely beautiful but the story that comes first is not.

“I want to explain everything because I think it’s important as I’m going to have to move some of my gigs – and that means that we’re in it together.

“Last year, in October I lost a baby and it was really horrible because it was my baby and I know that a lot of women go through that.”

Stone said her doctor had told her to come back next spring for a check-up and that she told him she would see him “when the daffodils bloom”.

Her message then cut to a recent video she sent her doctor in which she shows him some blooming daffodils she has come across, before revealing she is pregnant again.

Holding up a positive pregnancy test, she exclaims: “You remember I said I would come and see you when the daffodils come out? Well, guess what?”

She later shared another video message detailing the live dates she is moving due to her pregnancy.

Stone recently recalled how she just “had a feeling” when she first met her boyfriend during a chance encounter at an airport in Belize.

She told Hello! magazine they met while she was on tour and he was working in private security.

Last year, she won The Masked Singer performing in disguise as Sausage, seeing off competition from Ne-Yo and Aston Merrygold.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media