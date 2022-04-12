Rihanna reveals she fears feeling ‘out of control’ after birth of her child

Rihanna has revealed she is scared of the prospect of post-natal depression and feeling emotionally out of control after the birth of her baby.

The 34-year-old, who is preparing to welcome her first child with rapper Asap Rocky, spoke to American Vogue about her post-pregnancy hopes and fears.

As the magazine’s May cover star, Rihanna explained what frightens her the most about having a baby, saying: “Postpartum depression.

“Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.”

She also revealed she is “praying” her body allows her to breastfeed successfully after reading about the benefits.

Since announcing her pregnancy in January, the Barbados-born singer has become known for pushing maternity style boundaries and said she hopes her pregnancy has been able to “redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” after embracing her changing body.

She added: “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Rihanna, who launched her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand in 2018, said she never considered changing her style after finding out she was pregnant.

She said: “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.

“I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

She also spoke about her relationship with Asap Rocky, 33, revealing that he “became (her) family” during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side,” she said.

She added: “What I love the most about us? Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are.

“The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”

Despite having no solid plans for children, Rihanna said the couple had definitely never ruled it out and embraced the pregnancy as soon as it was confirmed.

She said: “I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of shit. We just had fun.

“And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

Rihanna also spoke about her pregnancy cravings, revealing she’s currently obsessed with tangerines with salt and sweet treats.

“It (the tangerine) has to be with salt and only with salt, because in Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them.

“Trust me, it really is a thing.”

Having not released a new album since her 2016 record Anti, Rihanna told Vogue she’s taking a different approach to new music, saying: “I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before.

“I think this way suits me better, a lot better.

“It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.”