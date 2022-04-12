Search

13 Apr 2022

Fans invited to pay tribute to Tom Parker at celebration of life service

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 11:25 PM

Fans of The Wanted star Tom Parker have been invited to pay their respects outside a private ceremony next week to celebrate the life of the late singer.

The singer died at the age of 33 last month surrounded by his family and bandmates – 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Parker’s wife Kelsey shared a statement on Instagram announcing that a private service was to be held on April 20 in Queensway, Petts Wood, in south-east London.

She added that it would be “beautiful” if those who wished to pay their respects would line the route as Parker’s family and friends head to the church and that they could watch the service outside on screens relaying the ceremony.

The statement said: “There will be private celebration of life on Wednesday 20th April.

“We know many of you would like to pay your respects as well, so would love for you to join us in Petts Woods from 10am.

“It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service.

“You are then welcome to join us outside the church for the duration where the service will be relayed on screens.”

Kelsey Parker also created a GoFundMe page following her husband’s death to “keep Tom’s memory alive forever” via donations to charitable causes instead of sending flowers and cards.

The page exceeded its £5,000 target within the first 12 hours and so far has received more than £51,000 worth of donations.

The couple had been married since 2018 and welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October last year and their daughter, Aurelia Rose, was born in 2019.

Parker disclosed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Despite his diagnosis, in the weeks before his death he had performed on stage with his bandmates as part of their much-delayed reunion tour.

Parker’s fellow bandmates, Ed Sheeran, Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and Howard Donald of Take That were among the figures from the world of music who paid tribute to the singer after news of his death broke.

