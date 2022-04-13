Biggest selling vinyl album of the year so far revealed

Leeds post-punk band Yard Act has claimed the biggest selling vinyl album of the year so far.

Their debut record, The Overload, topped the Official Charts Company’s end of quarter vinyl chart with 11,000 copies sold since its release.

It comes after the group was narrowly beaten to the number one spot in the singles chart in January by the Years & Years album Night Call.

.@Charli_XCX's #CRASH is officially one of the biggest vinyl of the year so far 🩸 See what else has made the Top 40: https://t.co/SEFd2Cgaz1 pic.twitter.com/uXZxL2IlZl — Official Charts (@officialcharts) April 13, 2022

The Overload won plaudits from critics and punters for its tuneful take on post-punk and frontman James Smith’s witty observations on modern life.

They said in a statement: “It’s ace to have won music for at least one quarter of the year.

“Clearly it has made some form of connection with enough people for this to happen, which is the most important thing.

“We are incredibly grateful for that and will never forget that to all our team and the whole crew at Island records for believing in us, working so hard and chucking loads of money at it.

“Thank you. Now let’s go get this bread!”

Second place went to Tears For Fears with The Tipping Point, their first new album of original material in more 17 years, which also reached number two on the albums chart upon release.

In third place was experimental outfit Black Country, New Road with their eclectic second album Ants From Up There.

After Rumours by Fleetwood Mac in fourth, indie rockers the Wombats were in fifth with their album Fix Yourself, Not the World, which gave them their first UK number one.

.@FrankTurner's A Wave Across a Bay was released to benefit @TinyChanges, in honour of the late Scott Hutchison. Here's what he had to say about it being the Number 1 Vinyl Single of the year 💙 https://t.co/SEFd2CfCJt pic.twitter.com/MdxACS29iU — Official Charts (@officialcharts) April 13, 2022

The best-selling vinyl single of 2022 so far was Frank Turner’s A Wave Across The Bay.

The punk singer-songwriter said: “That is great news. I love vinyl, I’m very proud of the song.

“It’s a benefit single for the Tiny Changes charity, which was set up by the family of (Frightened Rabbit frontman) Scott Hutchison in the wake of his death, which is what the song is about.

“Thanks very much for picking up the single. I am very chuffed”

Hutchison died by suicide aged 36 in 2018 after suffering with mental health issues.

Second place went to Ghost’s Hunter’s Moon while third was claimed by Yard Act with the track Dark Days.

The Shakespears Sister ballad Stay charted at number four after originally spending eight weeks at number one on the singles chart in 1992.

Fifth place went to Aphelion by Scottish duo Arab Strap.