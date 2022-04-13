Search

14 Apr 2022

Jennifer Lopez announces release date of her Netflix documentary

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 5:55 PM

Jennifer Lopez has announced that her upcoming Netflix documentary will be released this summer.

The documentary, titled Halftime, will see Lopez, 52, reflect on her “multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight”, according to the official description.

Tribeca Film Festival in New York will host the world premiere of the documentary on June 8, which will later be released to the streaming site on June 14.

The singer and actress tweeted the news alongside the official poster which features an image of the pop superstar in profile view.

She wrote: “It’s just the beginning. Halftime, a @Netflix Documentary about Jennifer Lopez, releasing June 14.”

Tribeca Film Festival also shared the news on Instagram, captioning the post: “Grit. Determination. Artistry.

“These are only a few of the qualities that make Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) the icon she is. And that’s only the beginning.”

It confirmed her documentary will kick off the festival’s proceedings and described it as a “homecoming for J.Lo like no other” as it will take place at United Palace in Washington Heights, near to her hometown of the Bronx.

Emmy and Oscar-nominated director Amanda Micheli will be on directing duties for the project.

Lopez recently announced she is engaged to Ben Affleck – 18 years after the couple originally called off their wedding.

The singer revealed the news in her OnTheJLo newsletter, where she shared a video of herself crying while admiring a huge green engagement ring.

Pop superstar Lopez and Affleck had previously been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples and were known as “Bennifer” before breaking up in 2004.

They rekindled their relationship last year after nearly two decades, with Lopez confirming they were back together in a post for her 52nd birthday in July.

