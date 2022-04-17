Search

17 Apr 2022

Victoria Beckham celebrates 48th birthday as family share sweet tributes

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Apr 2022 9:55 PM

Victoria Beckham has marked her 48th birthday with a throwback to her early days as her family and friends shared sweet tributes.

The former Spice Girl-turned-designer posted a photo from her ninth birthday to Instagram, writing: “Feels like yesterday!” and “Happy Birthday to me”.

She also showed off her elegant celebrations on social media which featured silver and pink balloons, an array of flowers including a bouquet of pink roses and a pot of orchids as well as a collection of presents.

Her husband David Beckham described her as the “most amazing wife, mummy & Business woman” and wished her an “amazing day” as he shared a photo of them together kissing on the beach to Instagram.

Friends and famous faces also offered their birthday wishes in the comments of her post, including fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton, who wrote: “Happy birthday love you lots. X.”

Designer Marc Jacobs said: “Happy Birthday dear Victoria.”

She also shared a video of her 10-year-old daughter Harper reading out a special message she had written in the birthday card to her mother where she calls her the “best mummy in the whole world”.

Victoria captioned the post: “Feeling like a very blessed and loved mummy today on my birthday. I love you so much Harper Seven.”

Her son Romeo, 19, also shared a photo of him and his parents out at dinner and wrote: “Happy birthday to the best mum in the world love u so much @victoriabeckham.”

Her 17-year-old son Cruz opted for a throwback photo of him as a child being held by Victoria, who is sporting a blonde choppy bob haircut.

He said: “U da best mum, I love you, happy birthday.”

Victoria’s eldest child Brooklyn, 23, also shared a photo of her dancing to wish her a happy birthday.

Last week the Beckhams celebrated Brooklyn’s marriage to actress Nicola Peltz at a lavish wedding held at her family home in Palm Beach, Florida.

The event had a star-studded guest list including Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Spice Girls Mel B and Mel C.

Peltz also shared a photo of her with Victoria on her Instagram story to wish her new mother-in-law a happy birthday.

