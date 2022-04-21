Search

21 Apr 2022

Drake granted restraining order against woman who threatened to ‘invade’ home

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 4:25 AM

Drake has been granted a three year restraining order against a woman who threatened to “invade” his home.

A US judge granted the order on Tuesday after lawyers argued that Mesha Collins had shown signs of behaviour “consistent” with her “prior pattern” of using civil litigation and proceedings to get access to the rapper.

According to documents obtained by the PA news agency, Collins was given “timely and proper notice” of the hearing but failed to appear.

Drake, real name Aubrey Graham was not present either, but was represented virtually by his lawyers Stanton Lawrence Stein and Ashley Yeargan.

The legal documents showed that last month Collins had also threatened to “invade (Drake’s) home again” if he did not buy her “a brand new house and car” for her birthday.

Collins is reported to have previously made threats against Drake and his son.

The restraining order, which orders Collins to stay at least 100 yards away from the rapper at all times, is due to expire on April 11 2025.

