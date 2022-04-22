Search

22 Apr 2022

Drill rapper Digga D scores chart success with Noughty By Nature

22 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Drill rapper Digga D has scored his first number one record with Noughty By Nature.

The 21-year-old London artist, real name Rhys Angelo Emile Herbert, reached the top of the charts with his third mixtape in the latest moment of success for the genre.

In May 2021, Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions became the first drill song to top the UK charts in what was described as a “landmark” moment.

The hip hop subgenre, characterised by its distinctive trap-style beat and ominous sounds, has steadily grown in popularity since 2018.

Digga D previously reached number 11 with his 2019 debut Double Tap Diaries, while his 2020 release Made In The Pyrex peaked at number three.

He said: “Thank you everyone for your support. I am looking forward to dropping more music, so keep supporting.”

The mixtape is also the fifth independent number one album of the year, and the second consecutive week an independent release has topped the charts, after indie duo Wet Leg found success with their debut last week.

Equals by Ed Sheeran was at number two while Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour was at number three, and Wet Leg’s self-titled effort took fourth place.

Between Us by Little Mix returns to the top five as band members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock embark on their Confetti tour – their final shows ahead of a hiatus.

On the singles chart, Harry Styles makes it a third consecutive week at number one with As It Was.

