Search

24 Apr 2022

Coachella headliner Billie Eilish makes light of stage fall

Coachella headliner Billie Eilish makes light of stage fall

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Apr 2022 11:25 AM

Billie Eilish laughed off an onstage tumble as she headlined the second Saturday of the Coachella music festival.

The pop megastar told fans she had fallen on her face after tripping over a piece of fire safety equipment in the darkness between songs.

The 20-year-old Oscar winner played an explosive set that involved the use of a crane as well as wholesome touches, including a duet with her brother and co-writer Finneas and a compilation of home videos.

Finishing up one of her numbers, Eilish cried out, then laughed, declaring: “You guys, I just ate shit up here.

“It was dark, it was pitch black (and) I tripped on the f****** fire thing. Ow!

“I went … and fell right on my face.”

Fans were treated to range of hit songs including Bury A Friend, Oxytocin, Bad Guy and Happier Than Ever.

A compilation of baby videos, including clips of Eilish playing with her brother and parents accompanied Getting Older.

While performing her song Ocean Eyes, written when she was just 13, Eilish was raised 20ft into the air on a mechanical platform and hovered above the crowd as she sang.

She also brought out Paramore singer Hayley Williams as a surprise guest to perform a rendition of Misery Business, and later helped to close the set.

It comes after her fellow Coachella headliner Harry Styles brought out Lizzo on Friday to duet his One Direction hit What Makes You Beautiful.

Performing before Eilish on the main stage was Megan Thee Stallion, who delivered a bold and energetic performance punctuated with gunshot sounds and air-horns.

The rapper fired off multiple of her own hits including WAP, which features Cardi B, though the latter did not make a live appearance.

Brit award winner Arlo Parks brought US singer Phoebe Bridgers onstage to duet during her set for the second weekend running.

Leeds-based rockers Yard Act performed earlier in the day, following string of US tour dates including a guest appearance at on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Elsewhere at Coachella, the curtain came down for US rap seven-piece Brockhampton, who delivered their final live performance together as a group.

There is just one day left of this year’s festival, which takes place in the the southern Californian city of Indio.

Electro supergroup Swedish House Mafia and Canadian megastar The Weeknd are due to split the headline slot on the final Sunday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media