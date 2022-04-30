Search

Kelsey Parker held her husband Tom’s hand as he died

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 May 2022 12:25 AM

Kelsey Parker has said she held her husband Tom Parker’s hand as he died after suffering from an inoperable brain tumour.

The Wanted band member died at a hospice near the couple’s south London home on March 30 at the age of 33.

Speaking to the Sun on Sunday, Parker, 32, said: “We had music playing in the room all day for him, it was his life and it was his passion.

“Live Forever by Oasis was playing. He was sedated and I was holding his hand.”

The couple met as teenagers and later married before having two children, Aurelia and Bodhi.

Parker revealed that shortly before his death, Tom had taken off his wedding ring and placed it on her finger.

She added: “He said, ‘I know you’re going to be OK’. He then took off his wedding ring and put it on my finger.

“I think he knew then it was the end but he still had the Tom fight in him. He didn’t want to go.

“You always want that miracle and I was wishing for that miracle. Of course you want that.”

Tom’s funeral took place in Queensway, Petts Wood, in south-east London on April 20.

The singer’s coffin was carried by his bandmates from The Wanted, as Champagne Supernova by Oasis played to fans gathered outside.

Jay McGuiness, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes served as pallbearers in the procession into St Francis of Assisi church.

Parker said after her husband died she told him he was her “everything”.

“When he passed away I closed his eyes and I gave him a kiss and said I love you. I told him he was my everything,” she said.

