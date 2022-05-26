Search

26 May 2022

Britney Spears’ lawyers accuse her father of ‘stonewalling’ over deposition

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

26 May 2022 3:55 AM

Lawyers for Britney Spears have accused her father of “stonewalling” as they continue to request he sit down and give evidence about his conduct during the years of her conservatorship.

Representatives for the singer say Jamie Spears “can run, but he cannot forever hide from his legal and fiduciary obligations” and urged him to “do what is right, voluntarily”.

The controversial legal arrangement, which controlled the pop star’s life and finances for almost 14 years, was ended in November 2021 following a lengthy legal process.

Britney’s lawyers have repeatedly asked Mr Spears to give a deposition to answer “fundamental” questions, including how much money he personally gained during the years he was in charge of her finances.

Legal documents obtained by the PA news agency accused Mr Spears of running “a corrupted and conflicted conservatorship that stripped his daughter of certain fundamental liberties” and earned him “at least” 6.3 million dollars (£5 million)

They also accuse him of further misconduct by using the singer’s estate to enrich his associates.

“Mr Spears can run, but he cannot forever hide from his legal and fiduciary obligations,” the documents, filed on Wednesday by lawyer Mathew Rosengart, stated.

“His stonewalling and obfuscation must not stop the truth from coming to light; it has only required that the parties expend unnecessary resources in a protracted battle to obtain his compliance.

“But, after using his daughter’s money for more than 13 years to fund his legal fees and expenses, for the first time, Mr Spears will now have to pay his own legal fees.”

The documents also call on Mr Spears to answer questions about the alleged spying on his daughter, using secret recording devices hidden in her room.

Former FBI agent Sherine Ebadi previously accused him of engaging in “unconscionable violations” of the pop star’s privacy and civil liberties, and had encouraged others to do the same.

A device was allegedly duct-taped behind furniture in Britney’s room so it would not be seen and was fitted with an extra battery pack to allow recording for longer periods.

The documents also accused Mr Spears of ongoing “cruelty and bullying” towards his daughter.

Concluding the filing, Mr Rosengart said: “We once again ask and implore, in all sincerity, that Mr Spears and his counsel do what is right, voluntarily.

“Be decent. Please, stop harassing and bullying your daughter.

“Please, leave your daughter alone.”

