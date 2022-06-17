Search

23 Jun 2022

Harry Styles’ primary school teacher thanks star for concert shout-out

Harry Styles’ primary school teacher thanks star for concert shout-out

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jun 2022 2:25 PM

Harry Styles’ primary school teacher has thanked the singer for his “lovely tribute” during a concert earlier this week.

The former One Direction star stopped his show at Old Trafford cricket ground on Wednesday to give Mrs Vernon a shout-out.

The 28-year-old also thanked the other “truly wonderful” teachers from Hermitage Primary School in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire.

Appearing on Lorraine on ITV, Mrs Vernon said: “I would have loved to have been there but Mrs Bailey, my colleague who was there, she phoned straight away.

“I’ve watched the video and it was just such a lovely tribute and a really, really great thing for him to do.”

Host Lorraine Kelly said: “Obviously you had a huge influence on him. He thanked you personally and dedicated a song to you. He’s basically just a wee angel. Was he always like that?”

Mrs Vernon replied: “Some of the time. Some of the time he was an angel. Some of the time he could be, you know…

“He’s got a cheeky, lovely side to him. He was a great character. That smile was always so lovely.

“He loved music, he loved performing, right the way through our school and everybody, every teacher at Hermitage had a big impact on him.”

Speaking about the public thank-you, she added: “It was a really kind thing for him to do.

“Teachers do a brilliant job, every single teacher worked so, so hard, and the reward we get is from the children in our class and the children that we’ve taught in every previous year.

“That’s what we get our reward from.”

Mrs Vernon said she had seen “something special” in Styles from the start.

“A sparkle, a twinkle in his eye. His personality or character being so much there from when he was four or five. That showed us that he was going to go on to do something really special.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media