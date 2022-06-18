Superfans gather in Liverpool for World David Bowie Fan Convention

Scores of David Bowie superfans have gathered en masse for a special convention celebrating the life of the late singer.

Fans, some dressed as the famous musician, met on the first day of the World David Bowie Fan Convention at St George’s Hall, in Liverpool, on Friday.

Fans from all over the world, including Japan, Switzerland and the US, arrived for the event, which featured art, sculpture and talks from former members of Bowie’s band.

Speakers include musicians Gail Ann Dorsey and Carlos Alomar and graphic designer Jonathan Barnbrook, each sharing their own perspectives on the artist’s life work.

Bowie, one of the most influential and revered musicians of the 20th century, died with liver cancer on January 10 2016, two days after his 69th birthday.

The fan convention comes as part of a year of celebrations of what would have been his 75th year.

On January 8, on what would have been his 75th birthday, Madame Tussauds announced that the singer was to be immortalised once again in a new waxwork.

It will be the London tourist attraction’s second model of Bowie, with the first unveiled in 1983 during the height of his Let’s Dance period.

Many other celebrations took place in the run-up the milestone occasion, including a pop-up shop that launched in October 2021 at 14 Heddon Street in London, which is pictured on the front of Bowie’s 1972 Ziggy Stardust album.

A sister shop was also opened in Bowie’s adopted home town of New York, at 150 Wooster Street, close to where he lived in his final years and created his last album Blackstar.

The World David Bowie Fan Convention is due to run from Friday 17 until Sunday 19 June.