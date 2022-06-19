Search

23 Jun 2022

Harry Styles ‘completely overwhelmed’ after Wembley Stadium concert

19 Jun 2022

Harry Styles has said he is “completely overwhelmed” after delivering the first of two performances at Wembley Stadium.

The former One Direction star, 28, took to the stage on Saturday night for a set that included songs from his recent number one album, Harry’s House, as well as older tracks.

Sunday night will see him perform again at the venue in west London.

Ahead of the second show, he tweeted: “Wembley, last night was one of my favourite shows we’ve ever played.

“I don’t know where to begin thanking you, I’m completely overwhelmed. I’m so grateful, I’m so happy. Thank you, thank you.”

He signed off the message by adding: “I love you all. See you later. H.”

Styles was due to take his Love On Tour show around the world in 2020 before the pandemic brought the live music industry to a standstill.

The rescheduled tour began in September 2021 in Las Vegas before heading across the US, with the European tour leg kicking off in Glasgow earlier this month.

Japanese-American singer Mitski was chosen to support Styles during his shows at Wembley.

He will head to Dublin next before visiting Germany, Sweden and Norway.

Harry’s House was warmly received by critics and lead single As It Was recently claimed its 10th week at number one in the UK.

