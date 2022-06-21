Search

Beyonce releases first new music from upcoming album Renaissance

Staff Reporter

21 Jun 2022 9:55 AM

Beyonce has released the first single, titled Break My Soul, from her anticipated upcoming album Renaissance.

The new music follows the announcement last week that she would be releasing her seventh solo studio album next month.

In the 4.38 minute song, listed as the sixth track on the new album, the singer declares “Bey is back and I’m sleeping real good at night”, as well as singing: “If you don’t seek it, you won’t see it, that we all know…”

The upbeat dance track was released on Tidal, the global music streaming platform which her husband Jay-Z has previously owned stakes in, and is also available to stream in other places like Apple Music, who showed a track listing for Renaissance as featuring 16 songs in total.

Renaissance is the follow-up to 2016’s Lemonade, which was accompanied by a 65-minute film of the same title and went to number one in many countries.

The 40-year-old, who has scored three number one albums and five number one singles in the UK, also updated her Instagram bio to read: “6. BREAK MY SOUL out now” and also posted on her feed to her nearly 270 million followers to announce the song.

Fans took to social media to praise the singer for the song with it branded “The Summer Anthem”.

Big Freedia, who features on the song, tweeted: “It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord…someone please catch me… #beyonce #bigfreedia #BreakMySoul”.

In 2013, Beyonce’s self-titled album was released in the early hours of the morning without warning.

The singer, who has been married to rapper and businessman Jay-Z since 2008, made history last year when she became the most decorated female artist at the Grammy Awards.

She won four awards out of nine nominations, making it 28 over her career, which surpasses the 27 of bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss.

She and Jay-Z had daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012, and in June 2017 she gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir.

Following the album news, she was also revealed to be the cover star of British Vogue’s July issue.

