Search

22 Jun 2022

Glastonbury weather records: from scorchers to wash-outs

Glastonbury weather records: from scorchers to wash-outs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jun 2022 10:55 AM

People heading to this year’s Glastonbury Festival are likely to be spared both sizzling temperatures and washed-out fields, with forecasts suggesting no weather records will be broken.

Temperatures will peak at 25C on Thursday before getting steadily cooler each day, ending at 16C on Sunday, the Met Office said.

Conditions are likely to be unsettled during the festival, with a chance of rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A spell of persistent rain from Friday evening into Saturday is possible, while a blustery breeze will make it feel much cooler by the end of the weekend.

Most Glastonbury festivals have seen a mixture of sunshine and showers, archive figures show.

There have been only nine rain-free festivals since the event was first held in 1970.

These include 1970 itself, the 30th anniversary in 2000, and 2019 – the most recent festival to date.

The 2007 festival holds the record for the single wettest day, when 60.1mm of rain fell at the nearby weather station at Rodney Stoke.

The lowest minimum temperature has been a chilly 4.2C, recorded at Yeovilton weather station in 1987.

In contrast, the highest maximum temperature was recorded five years ago in 2017, when the Rodney Stoke weather station reached 31.2C.

The strongest gusts of wind were recorded in 1985 and 1987, when 41mph was reached at Yeovilton.

Even if there is little rain during the festival itself, heavy downpours in the days beforehand can turn the site into a mud-bath.

This is what happened in 1997 and 2016, leading to wretched conditions for most people – although some refused to let it spoil their enjoyment and chose instead to have a glorious wallow in dirt.

With little rain forecast ahead of this year’s festival, a mud-bath on a similar scale looks unlikely.

But showers over the weekend might leave festival-goers feeling rather damp.

All figures have been compiled by the PA news agency from data published by the Met Office.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media