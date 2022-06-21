Search

22 Jun 2022

The Damned cancel headline slot at Glastonbury’s Avalon Stage due to Covid

The Damned cancel headline slot at Glastonbury’s Avalon Stage due to Covid

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jun 2022 6:55 PM

Punk veterans The Damned have been forced to pull out of performing at Glastonbury at the last minute due to positive Covid tests within the group.

The band shared said on Twitter on Tuesday that due to more members of the “Damned camp” coming down with the virus, they would have to withdraw from all of their remaining June appearances.

The festival has confirmed rock band Reef will replace the group to close their Field of Avalon stage on Friday night.

The Damned apologised to their fans as they also cancelled their shows in Bath on June 23 and in Bayreuth, Germany on June 26.

They wrote on Twitter: “Further to our previous updates, there have been more positive Covid tests in the Damned camp and consequently we’re having to withdraw from all remaining June appearances including Bath, Glastonbury and the Die Artze show in Germany.

“Apologies to all the fans who were looking forward to seeing The Damned, we were looking forward to seeing you all too ! Until the next time.”

Glastonbury is taking place from June 22-26 after being cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will feature a star-studded line-up which includes Pyramid Stage headliners Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media