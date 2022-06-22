Search

22 Jun 2022

Kate Bush: New young audiences discovering Running Up That Hill is ‘special’

Kate Bush: New young audiences discovering Running Up That Hill is ‘special’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jun 2022 11:55 AM

Kate Bush has said it is “very special” that a new young audience have discovered her song Running Up That Hill after it featured in the fourth series of Stranger Things.

The new-wave track has experienced a global resurgence in popularity following its appearance and on Friday it broke a trio of records as it claimed the top spot in the UK singles chart.

Among the achievements was the longest time taken for a song to reach number one as it secured the place 37 years after it was first released in 1985.

Speaking to Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Bush said: “It’s just extraordinary. I mean it’s such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention.

“But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.”

She added: “What’s really wonderful, I think, is this is a whole new audience who, in a lot of cases, they’ve never heard of me and I love that.

“The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it’s very special.”

Running Up That Hill also claimed the number one spot in Australia, New Zealand, Sweden and Switzerland since the show aired, and achieved a new peak in the US charts at number four.

The British singer-songwriter also secured the title of the longest gap between number one singles, as her only other chart-topping moment was 44 years ago with her debut single, Wuthering Heights, in 1978.

And to round off her trio of records, at 63 Bush became the oldest female artist to score a UK number one.

Bush admitted she had not listened to the track for a “really long time” when the show’s creators asked if they could feature it as she said she does not go back and listen to her old music.

She explained: “When things like this come along, I’m normally involved in something like maybe doing an edit or revisiting the track for some kind of other reason, I’m working on it. So yeah, I hadn’t heard it for a really long time.”

The singer revealed that she was already a fan of the hit Netflix show and thinks the programme has put the song in a “really special place” in the series.

In the show, Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink, is heard listening to the song on her Walkman as a means of grounding herself to the real world.

Bush said: “I thought what a lovely way for the song to be used in such a positive way, as a kind of Talisman almost really for Max. I think it’s very touching, actually.”

As new fans discover the song, she said she likes people to “take from it what they want”.

However, she revealed that the original song idea is about a man and a woman who swap with each other to “feel what it was like from the other side”.

Woman’s Hour is on Radio 4 weekdays at 10am and on BBC Sounds.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media