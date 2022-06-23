Search

23 Jun 2022

George Ezra pulls out of Danish festival with ‘nasty bout of laryngitis’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 12:26 PM

George Ezra has had to pull out of performing at a festival in Denmark on Friday due to a “nasty bout of laryngitis”.

The Hertfordshire-born singer-songwriter recently secured his third number one album with his most recent release Gold Rush Kid.

In a message posted on Twitter, he said: “Hello everybody, I’m absolutely gutted to say that I won’t be able to perform at Tinderbox Festival in Denmark tomorrow.

“I’ve come down with a nasty bout of laryngitis and under doctor’s orders I’ve been advised to go on full vocal rest for 48 hours.

“I hate having to cancel shows but sadly this one is out of my control. So sorry to everyone that was planning on coming down to see me and the band. Love, George.”

Tinderbox Festival will take place in the Danish city of Odense between June 23 and June 25, with headliners including Stormzy and Imagine Dragons.

Ezra recently performed at the Platinum Party At The Palace as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The 29-year-old was asked to change the lyrics to his hit single Green Green Grass as part of the performance to remove a reference to death.

During the performance outside Buckingham Palace, the lyrics “Green green grass, blue blue sky, you better throw a party on the day that I die” were edited to remove the reference to dying.

Speaking about the decision to edit the song, Ezra later said: “When you’re playing for the royal family, when they say ‘jump’, you jump, you don’t question it.”

Ezra’s next confirmed performance is at Main Square Festival in Arras, France, on July 3.

